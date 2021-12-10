$36.65 Million in Sales Expected for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) will announce $36.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $36.25 million and the highest is $36.85 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $31.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $138.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $135.98 million to $139.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $161.29 million, with estimates ranging from $156.25 million to $165.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $35.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.16% and a return on equity of 25.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

CPRX has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.95.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.68. 30,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,712. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.87. The company has a market capitalization of $688.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.31. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $7.58.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 3,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $25,247.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRX. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $57,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

