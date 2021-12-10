374 Shares in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Bought by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 175.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the second quarter worth $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 154.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 25,623.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 7,687 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 571.4% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Beyond Meat stock opened at $70.09 on Friday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.09 and a 52 week high of $221.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.83. The company has a quick ratio of 12.92, a current ratio of 15.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.87 and a beta of 1.61.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 44.64% and a negative net margin of 27.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BYND shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $79.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Argus lowered Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.13.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.