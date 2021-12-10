$394.94 Million in Sales Expected for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to post sales of $394.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $366.08 million and the highest is $421.03 million. Vornado Realty Trust reported sales of $376.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full year sales of $1.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vornado Realty Trust.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.58). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $409.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

VNO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $42.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.48 and a beta of 1.32. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $50.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -341.93%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.