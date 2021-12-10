$48.61 Million in Sales Expected for UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) will announce $48.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for UMH Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $49.80 million and the lowest is $47.41 million. UMH Properties posted sales of $42.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that UMH Properties will report full year sales of $188.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $187.53 million to $189.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $195.67 million, with estimates ranging from $191.10 million to $200.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow UMH Properties.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.29). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 27.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UMH. Zacks Investment Research cut UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Aegis boosted their price objective on UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet cut UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.38.

Shares of NYSE:UMH opened at $24.61 on Friday. UMH Properties has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $25.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.60 and a 200-day moving average of $23.16. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.92%.

In other UMH Properties news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $45,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 3.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in UMH Properties by 2.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in UMH Properties by 0.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in UMH Properties by 7.0% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in UMH Properties by 8.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

