$6.12 Million in Sales Expected for Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) to announce $6.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.10 million to $6.13 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics will report full year sales of $37.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $37.45 million to $37.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $24.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tango Therapeutics.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tango Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNGX. TRV GP IV LLC bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,376,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,850,000. Casdin Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,959,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,790,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,093,000. Institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics stock opened at $11.29 on Friday. Tango Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $18.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.49.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

