696 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Acquired by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,571,000 after buying an additional 400,626 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $393.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $383.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $368.37. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $297.45 and a one year high of $408.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.414 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

