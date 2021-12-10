$7.99 Million in Sales Expected for SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) This Quarter

Analysts predict that SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) will post $7.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.00 million and the lowest is $4.50 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will report full-year sales of $22.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.25 million to $24.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $36.52 million, with estimates ranging from $18.00 million to $59.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SQZ Biotechnologies.

Get SQZ Biotechnologies alerts:

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.24). SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 432.38% and a negative return on equity of 51.18%.

SQZ opened at $11.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.45. SQZ Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $11.07 and a twelve month high of $35.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in SQZ Biotechnologies by 186.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 183,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 119,662 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth $389,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in SQZ Biotechnologies by 378.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. 48.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SQZ Biotechnologies

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SQZ Biotechnologies (SQZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.