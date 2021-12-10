$73.15 Million in Sales Expected for Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) will post $73.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aviat Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $72.40 million and the highest is $74.00 million. Aviat Networks reported sales of $70.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aviat Networks will report full-year sales of $291.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $290.16 million to $295.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $304.07 million, with estimates ranging from $300.00 million to $306.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aviat Networks.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $73.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on AVNW shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

NASDAQ AVNW traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.61. The company had a trading volume of 48,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,068. Aviat Networks has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $43.76. The company has a market cap of $353.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.25 and its 200-day moving average is $33.83.

In other news, VP Bryan Tucker sold 5,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $184,505.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Gray purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.43 per share, for a total transaction of $29,430.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Aviat Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 378.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 58.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

