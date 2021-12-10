75,339 Shares in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 75,339 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Pure Storage by 71.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 32,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Pure Storage by 387.3% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,222,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,755,000 after acquiring an additional 971,540 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in Pure Storage by 15.7% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 40,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in Pure Storage by 3.6% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 53,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pure Storage by 91.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $32.44 on Friday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.79 and a 1-year high of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of -43.25 and a beta of 1.34.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $562.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 29,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $921,830.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

