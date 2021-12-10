76,058 Shares in Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 76,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XGN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exagen by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 519,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after buying an additional 106,908 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Exagen by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 25,341 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Exagen by 9,833.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 305,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after buying an additional 302,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exagen by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 55,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Exagen by 1,154.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 90,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Exagen alerts:

Shares of XGN stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. Exagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 14.62 and a current ratio of 14.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.95 million, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.25.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 48.16%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exagen Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XGN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Exagen from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Exagen Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.