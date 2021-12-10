$8.42 Million in Sales Expected for Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) to post $8.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Roivant Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will report full-year sales of $35.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.70 million to $50.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $56.16 million, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $101.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Roivant Sciences.
ROIV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.
Roivant Sciences Company Profile
Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.
