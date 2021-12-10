80,000 Shares in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Bought by P.A.W. Capital Corp

P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,560,000. SMART Global makes up about 3.2% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. P.A.W. Capital Corp owned 0.33% of SMART Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 159.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 11,904.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000.

SGH opened at $61.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.90. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.37 and a 1-year high of $63.60.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $467.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.00 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company’s revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SGH has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.71.

In other SMART Global news, Director Ajay Shah sold 43,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $2,203,628.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mukesh Patel sold 26,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $1,384,075.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,406 shares of company stock worth $8,352,243. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

