A.S. Gravityrock Sells 92,633 Shares of ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) Stock

ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 92,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $2,439,953.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

A.S. Gravityrock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, A.S. Gravityrock sold 64,428 shares of ForgeRock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $1,617,142.80.

On Tuesday, November 30th, A.S. Gravityrock sold 12,195 shares of ForgeRock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $353,898.90.

Shares of FORG traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $25.83. The stock had a trading volume of 463,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,590. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.77. ForgeRock Inc has a twelve month low of $23.49 and a twelve month high of $48.88.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.37 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ForgeRock Inc will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth $289,000. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on ForgeRock from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho started coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

ForgeRock Company Profile

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

