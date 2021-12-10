Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,894 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 4,328 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $427,622,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 328.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,362,428 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $521,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343,066 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 261.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 4,214,783 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $488,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047,969 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 34.3% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,264,572 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $726,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,968,342 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,488,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,600 shares during the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $132.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $234.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.52. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.32 and a twelve month high of $134.08.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.67%.

ABT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.73.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,489 shares of company stock worth $2,916,829. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

