AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their buy rating on shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $134.00 target price on the stock.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of AbbVie from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $132.69.

ABBV opened at $124.15 on Tuesday. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $101.55 and a 1-year high of $124.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The company has a market cap of $219.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.12.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,693,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,298,283,000 after purchasing an additional 959,620 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,445 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,963,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,556,507,000 after purchasing an additional 467,356 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,760,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,727,000 after purchasing an additional 515,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,090,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,029,000 after purchasing an additional 94,954 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

