Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.38 (LON:ADIG)

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc (LON:ADIG) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, January 20th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON ADIG opened at GBX 99.58 ($1.32) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The company has a market cap of £307.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17. Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 91 ($1.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 103.50 ($1.37). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 100.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 99.37.

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited and Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

