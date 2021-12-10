Abyss Token Achieves Market Cap of $3.45 Million (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 10th. During the last week, Abyss Token has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. One Abyss Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular exchanges. Abyss Token has a total market cap of $3.45 million and $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

About Abyss Token

Abyss Token (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a coin. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss . The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

