Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.21-7.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.675-6.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.60 billion.Academy Sports and Outdoors also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.210-$7.310 EPS.
NASDAQ:ASO traded up $3.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.90. 10,222,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,325,546. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.19. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $51.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.82.
Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.92. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 48.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 18,645,602 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total value of $811,456,599.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William S. Ennis sold 95,404 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $4,741,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,939,366 shares of company stock worth $825,694,983 in the last 90 days. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,107.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,370,000 after buying an additional 1,565,102 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 31.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,592,000 after buying an additional 80,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter valued at about $394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.
About Academy Sports and Outdoors
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
