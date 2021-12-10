Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.21-7.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.675-6.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.60 billion.Academy Sports and Outdoors also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.210-$7.310 EPS.

NASDAQ:ASO traded up $3.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.90. 10,222,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,325,546. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.19. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $51.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.82.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.92. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 48.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ASO. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.64.

In related news, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 18,645,602 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total value of $811,456,599.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William S. Ennis sold 95,404 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $4,741,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,939,366 shares of company stock worth $825,694,983 in the last 90 days. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,107.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,370,000 after buying an additional 1,565,102 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 31.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,592,000 after buying an additional 80,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter valued at about $394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.