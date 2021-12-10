Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.30 and last traded at $14.30. 2,125 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 6,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.35.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Acadian Timber from C$17.50 to C$18.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. CIBC reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Acadian Timber in a report on Friday, September 10th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.66 and its 200 day moving average is $14.84.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.926 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th.

Acadian Timber Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ACAZF)

Acadian Timber Corp. engages in the operation of timberland and supplies forest products. It operates through the following segments: New Brunswick Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. The firm owns and manages freehold timberlands in New Brunswick & Maine and provides timber services relating to timberlands in New Brunswick.

