Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Accolade Inc. provides personalized, technology-enabled solutions which help people better understand, navigate and utilize the healthcare system. Accolade Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Accolade from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Accolade from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Accolade in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Accolade from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accolade presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.42.

Shares of ACCD stock opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.89. Accolade has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $65.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 1.83.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.44). Accolade had a negative net margin of 57.44% and a negative return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $73.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 99.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Accolade will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACCD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Accolade by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,407,000 after acquiring an additional 771,578 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,397,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,883,000 after buying an additional 557,549 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 835.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 514,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,947,000 after buying an additional 459,541 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 418.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 462,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,141,000 after buying an additional 373,676 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 908,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,299,000 after buying an additional 337,914 shares during the period. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

