Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Achilles Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACHL. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 261.1% in the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,014,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625,799 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,895,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,635,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Achilles Therapeutics by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Achilles Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHL opened at $4.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.41, a current ratio of 19.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.83. Achilles Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.44 and a twelve month high of $18.95.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Achilles Therapeutics will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

Achilles Therapeutics Company Profile

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

