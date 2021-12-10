Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Acuity Brands by 1,550.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Acuity Brands by 46.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Acuity Brands by 107.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $199.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.61. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.10 and a 1 year high of $224.59.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $992.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.25 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.19%.

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total transaction of $213,188.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AYI. UBS Group raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $163.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Acuity Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.27.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

