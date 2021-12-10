Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) PT Lowered to 149.00

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 190.00 to 149.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adevinta ASA in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Adevinta ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Adevinta ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Adevinta ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.00.

Get Adevinta ASA alerts:

OTCMKTS ADEVF remained flat at $$12.80 during trading on Friday. Adevinta ASA has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.53 and its 200 day moving average is $18.23.

Adevinta ASA operates as an online classifieds company in France, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 30 online classified marketplaces in generalist, real estate, cars, consumer goods, jobs, and other categories across a range of Websites and mobile applications in 16 countries.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Adevinta ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adevinta ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.