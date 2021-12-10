Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Receives $19.68 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.68.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$26.00 to C$24.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Aecon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

OTCMKTS AEGXF remained flat at $$13.54 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.23. Aecon Group has a one year low of $12.58 and a one year high of $17.47.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.