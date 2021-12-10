ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $52.80

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $52.80 and traded as low as $51.30. ageas SA/NV shares last traded at $51.59, with a volume of 9,643 shares.

A number of research analysts have commented on AGESY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ageas SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.74.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.31. ageas SA/NV had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ageas SA/NV will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

About ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY)

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The Belgium segment offers life and non-life products to private individuals and small to medium enterprises under the name of AG insurance.

