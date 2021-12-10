Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Gap Up to $45.75

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $45.75, but opened at $48.01. Agilysys shares last traded at $47.63, with a volume of 17 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AGYS shares. Maxim Group raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -42.36 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.49.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a positive return on equity of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Agilysys by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,622,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,253,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Agilysys by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,416,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,162,000 after buying an additional 81,810 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Agilysys by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 831,722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,300,000 after buying an additional 36,411 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Agilysys by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 694,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,503,000 after buying an additional 7,286 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Agilysys by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 492,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,992,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares during the period. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agilysys Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

