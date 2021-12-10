Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Bought by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 295.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Agree Realty by 783.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Agree Realty by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter.

In other Agree Realty news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.35 per share, for a total transaction of $34,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joey Agree bought 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.56 per share, for a total transaction of $247,945.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 31,193 shares of company stock worth $2,091,186 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

ADC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.28.

Shares of ADC opened at $68.05 on Friday. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $75.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.31.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 35.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 154.55%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

