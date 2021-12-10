AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd.’s Lock-Up Period To End on December 15th (NYSE:RERE)

AiHuiShou International’s (NYSE:RERE) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, December 15th. AiHuiShou International had issued 16,233,000 shares in its IPO on June 18th. The total size of the offering was $227,262,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. After the expiration of AiHuiShou International’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AiHuiShou International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of AiHuiShou International stock opened at $6.56 on Friday. AiHuiShou International has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $18.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RERE. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International during the second quarter worth approximately $313,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International during the third quarter worth approximately $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

About AiHuiShou International

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

