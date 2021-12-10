Aion Trading Down 18% This Week (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. In the last seven days, Aion has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000326 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a total market capitalization of $78.37 million and approximately $10.23 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,722.03 or 0.98983133 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00048409 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.81 or 0.00281691 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004900 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.89 or 0.00385565 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.62 or 0.00161004 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00010185 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00008708 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 499,215,803 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

