Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 32.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,348,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,566,277,000 after buying an additional 232,987 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,086,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,205,963,000 after purchasing an additional 628,329 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,711,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,218,508,000 after purchasing an additional 571,313 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,552,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,019,015,000 after purchasing an additional 94,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,561,000 after buying an additional 222,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

APD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.67.

Shares of APD opened at $293.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $291.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.94. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.75 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.56%.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total transaction of $99,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward L. Monser bought 80 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.