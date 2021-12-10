Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Tobam increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD stock opened at $293.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $291.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.75 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APD. Wolfe Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.67.

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 80 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

