Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Receives $27.73 Average Target Price from Analysts

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.73.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACI. Citigroup cut shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Albertsons Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $30.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of -0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.09. Albertsons Companies has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $37.85.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 101.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

