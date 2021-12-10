Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) & TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Head-To-Head Survey

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) and TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Algoma Steel Group and TimkenSteel, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Algoma Steel Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 TimkenSteel 0 0 1 0 3.00

Algoma Steel Group presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 71.20%. TimkenSteel has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.22%. Given Algoma Steel Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Algoma Steel Group is more favorable than TimkenSteel.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.6% of Algoma Steel Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.1% of TimkenSteel shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of TimkenSteel shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Algoma Steel Group and TimkenSteel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Algoma Steel Group N/A N/A N/A TimkenSteel 8.75% 23.68% 12.40%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Algoma Steel Group and TimkenSteel’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Algoma Steel Group N/A N/A $230,000.00 N/A N/A TimkenSteel $830.70 million 0.80 -$61.90 million $1.84 7.86

Algoma Steel Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TimkenSteel.

Summary

TimkenSteel beats Algoma Steel Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Algoma Steel Group

Legato Merger Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Algoma Steel Inc.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels. Its services include thermal treatment, value added components, technical support and testing, supply chain, and TimkenSteel portal. The company was founded on October 24, 2013 and is headquartered in Canton, OH.

