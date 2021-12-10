Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) PT Lowered to $109.00

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $134.00 to $109.00 in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ADS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alliance Data Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.89.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

ADS opened at $73.43 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.50. Alliance Data Systems has a 52 week low of $65.28 and a 52 week high of $128.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.31.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.91. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 51.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems will post 18.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently 5.27%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADS. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,395,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,574,000 after buying an additional 1,874,671 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 668.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 667,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,341,000 after buying an additional 580,557 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,893,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 878,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,610,000 after buying an additional 302,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 563,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,699,000 after buying an additional 272,744 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.