Alpha FX Group (LON:AFX) PT Raised to GBX 2,315

Alpha FX Group (LON:AFX) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 2,000 ($26.52) to GBX 2,315 ($30.70) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.24% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON:AFX opened at GBX 2,100 ($27.85) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £860.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.19. Alpha FX Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,035 ($13.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,300 ($30.50). The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,022.07 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,798.86.

Alpha FX Group plc provides foreign exchange risk management and alternative banking solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forward currency contracts, option contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and payments collections and currency accounts services. It serves corporates and institutions that are exposed to currency market volatility.

