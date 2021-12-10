Alpha FX Group (LON:AFX) PT Raised to GBX 2,315

Alpha FX Group (LON:AFX) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 2,000 ($26.52) to GBX 2,315 ($30.70) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.24% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of LON:AFX opened at GBX 2,100 ($27.85) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £860.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.19. Alpha FX Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,035 ($13.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,300 ($30.50). The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,022.07 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,798.86.
About Alpha FX Group
