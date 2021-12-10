Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Shares Down 4.5%

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR) shares traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $48.84 and last traded at $49.04. 3,144 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 245,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th.

The firm has a market cap of $893.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($1.05). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 324.63% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.75) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc will post 20.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMR. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 781.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter worth about $135,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 3.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 160,843 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter worth about $411,000. Institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

