Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Shares Gap Up to $72.58

Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $72.58, but opened at $75.47. Altair Engineering shares last traded at $73.47, with a volume of 109 shares traded.

ALTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Griffin Securities began coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -907.14 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.30.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Altair Engineering’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 16,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,366.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 7,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $570,476.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at $665,053.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 373,802 shares of company stock valued at $28,131,101. 25.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its position in Altair Engineering by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 8,180,589 shares of the software’s stock worth $563,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935,564 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Altair Engineering by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,352,432 shares of the software’s stock worth $300,187,000 after purchasing an additional 85,025 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Altair Engineering by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325,859 shares of the software’s stock worth $160,345,000 after purchasing an additional 25,980 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Altair Engineering by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,642,084 shares of the software’s stock worth $113,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Altair Engineering by 6,725.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,353,131 shares of the software’s stock worth $93,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,306 shares during the last quarter. 58.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.