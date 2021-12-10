Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Shares Gap Up to $72.58

Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $72.58, but opened at $75.47. Altair Engineering shares last traded at $73.47, with a volume of 109 shares traded.
ALTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Griffin Securities began coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.40.
The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -907.14 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.30.
In related news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 16,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,366.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 7,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $570,476.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at $665,053.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 373,802 shares of company stock valued at $28,131,101. 25.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its position in Altair Engineering by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 8,180,589 shares of the software’s stock worth $563,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935,564 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Altair Engineering by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,352,432 shares of the software’s stock worth $300,187,000 after purchasing an additional 85,025 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Altair Engineering by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325,859 shares of the software’s stock worth $160,345,000 after purchasing an additional 25,980 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Altair Engineering by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,642,084 shares of the software’s stock worth $113,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Altair Engineering by 6,725.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,353,131 shares of the software’s stock worth $93,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,306 shares during the last quarter. 58.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR)
Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.
Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)
Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.