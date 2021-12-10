Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Shares Gap Down to $16.73

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.73, but opened at $16.35. Amalgamated Financial shares last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 479 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMAL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.90.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.48 million, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.87.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $50.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

In other Amalgamated Financial news, Director Finser Mark sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Silodor sold 13,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $258,019.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,538 shares of company stock worth $382,604. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 3,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

About Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

