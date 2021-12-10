Amanda James Purchases 108 Shares of NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Stock

NEXT plc (LON:NXT) insider Amanda James purchased 108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,825 ($50.72) per share, with a total value of £4,131 ($5,478.05).

LON NXT opened at GBX 8,426 ($111.74) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8,057.97 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7,997.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.43, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.49. NEXT plc has a one year low of GBX 6,374 ($84.52) and a one year high of GBX 8,484 ($112.50).

NXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,350 ($123.99) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,350 ($123.99) price target on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,250 ($122.66) price objective on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 8,800 ($116.70) price target on shares of NEXT in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NEXT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,731.25 ($115.78).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

