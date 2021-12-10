Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)’s share price traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.55 and last traded at $3.56. 137,368 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,624,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amarin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amarin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.08.

The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.25 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.68.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Amarin had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 977.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amarin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Amarin in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Amarin in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amarin in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

