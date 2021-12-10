Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $137.63 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) will report $137.63 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $135.10 billion to $140.00 billion. Amazon.com reported sales of $125.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full year sales of $470.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $467.51 billion to $472.41 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $553.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $531.82 billion to $567.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,100.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,173.80.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,483.42 on Friday. Amazon.com has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.14, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,433.94 and a 200 day moving average of $3,423.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,246 shares of company stock valued at $292,597,631. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 2,417 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 2,315 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,964,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,577,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

