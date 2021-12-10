Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Director David Jeffrey Richardson Sells 8,055 Shares

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 8,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,739,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

AMBA traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $207.82. The company had a trading volume of 29,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,463. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.47. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.58 and a beta of 1.13. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.59 and a 52-week high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.35 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. The business’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 93.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the second quarter worth $56,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 60.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $137.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $115.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambarella has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.21.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

