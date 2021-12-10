Ambire AdEx Hits One Day Trading Volume of $5.38 Million (ADX)

Ambire AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. In the last week, Ambire AdEx has traded down 24.6% against the US dollar. Ambire AdEx has a market cap of $81.58 million and approximately $5.38 million worth of Ambire AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ambire AdEx token can currently be bought for $0.60 or 0.00001212 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ambire AdEx Profile

Ambire AdEx is a token. It launched on July 24th, 2017. Ambire AdEx’s total supply is 145,295,798 tokens and its circulating supply is 136,853,322 tokens. Ambire AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AmbireAdEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ambire AdEx is /r/AdEx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ambire AdEx is www.ambire.com

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end-user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time.”

Ambire AdEx Token Trading

