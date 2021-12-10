American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Howard Capital Management Group LLC

Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,106 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of American Express by 37.7% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens increased their target price on American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.78.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $168.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $112.10 and a fifty-two week high of $189.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.40.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.97%.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

