American Virtual Cloud Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:AVCT)

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 11,738 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 7,376% compared to the average volume of 157 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies in the first quarter worth about $174,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 120.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in American Virtual Cloud Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $1,278,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 102.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 17,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Virtual Cloud Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVCT opened at $1.88 on Friday. American Virtual Cloud Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $9.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.93.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc is an IT solutions provider that delivers actionable outcomes for organizations by using IT and technology solutions to drive business outcomes and innovation. It products include network communications, data storage, desktops and servers. The firm offers licensing, licensing management and software solutions and services that help customers optimize their software investments.

