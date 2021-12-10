American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Plans $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.6025 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th.

American Water Works has raised its dividend payment by 32.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. American Water Works has a payout ratio of 53.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect American Water Works to earn $4.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.2%.

AWK stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.14. 593,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,549. American Water Works has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $189.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.28.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HSBC cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.63.

In other news, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $406,334.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Cheryl Norton sold 2,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total value of $504,103.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,950. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

