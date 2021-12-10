Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.73 Billion

Analysts expect Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) to post $2.73 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amphenol’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.75 billion and the lowest is $2.72 billion. Amphenol posted sales of $2.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full-year sales of $10.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.57 billion to $10.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $11.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.91 billion to $11.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APH. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.05.

APH opened at $83.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.92 and its 200-day moving average is $74.59. Amphenol has a 1-year low of $58.58 and a 1-year high of $86.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $49.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.42%.

In other Amphenol news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,632,244.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $44,576,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 534.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

