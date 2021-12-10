Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.080-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $46 million-$47 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $45.28 million.Amplitude also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.370-$-0.350 EPS.

Shares of Amplitude stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,680. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.20. Amplitude has a 52 week low of $48.86 and a 52 week high of $87.98.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.35 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Amplitude will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMPL shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a buy rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amplitude currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.83.

In other news, major shareholder Dennis B. Phelps sold 23,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $1,622,939.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Morad Elhafed sold 18,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $1,140,354.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 422,742 shares of company stock valued at $30,526,894. Insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amplitude stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

