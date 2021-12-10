Analysts Anticipate Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Will Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) will report earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Aterian’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the lowest is ($0.37). Aterian posted earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Aterian will report full-year earnings of ($6.98) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.67) to ($6.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.63). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aterian.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ATER shares. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Aterian from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Aterian from $5.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Aterian in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Aterian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aterian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Shares of ATER stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.78. The stock had a trading volume of 116,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,301,138. Aterian has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $48.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

In other Aterian news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur, Llc bought 1,468,700 shares of Aterian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $11,323,677.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aterian by 96.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aterian in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aterian in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aterian by 28.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Aterian by 26.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the period. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

