Analysts Anticipate Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $638.58 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) to post $638.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Atlassian’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $641.10 million and the lowest is $636.00 million. Atlassian reported sales of $501.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full year sales of $2.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Atlassian.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on TEAM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $383.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $345.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.53.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlassian in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TEAM traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $372.62. 34,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,376. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.08, a P/E/G ratio of 103.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $410.44 and a 200 day moving average of $343.03. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $198.80 and a 1-year high of $483.13.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

